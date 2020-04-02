FREE PODCAST 4/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek discuss Dynamite’s mystery broadcasting location, Brodie’s backstage promo, Lance Archer’s debut, more (118 min)

Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek begin the show solving the mystery of where AEW was broadcasting Dynamite! Seriously, they think they actually cracked it. From there, they discuss the show, including Mr. McMah–sorry, Mr. Brodie’s backstage promo. They also talk about Lance Archer’s debut, and they’re still wondering why in the world Chris Jericho is doing silly, stupid comedy with Matt Hardy a month after being the world champion. To wrap things up, they take listener emails on Impact, some WrestleMania talk, and rank their favorite Batman actors. For next week’s show, email us at AllEliteAfterShow@gmail.com.

