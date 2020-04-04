FREE PODCAST 4/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Britt Whitmire and Bryant Williams of Katie Vick is Alive Alive return to talk Mania without fans, Verne Gagne camps, Jim Ross’ new book, Bryant’s run-in with JR at WrestleCade, more (73 min)

PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast featuring a WrestleMania 36 Preview with ex-WWE Creative Team member and professional stand-up comedian Matt McCarthy.

SHOW SUMMARY: Bryant Williams and Britt Whitmire return to talk about their show, Katie Vick’s Alive Alive, and how they’re holding up with a global pandemic and covering wrestling. Both men chat with Rich about what they are watching (older Georgia Championship Wrestling) and what hasn’t worked for them (the current empty arena setups), as well as how/when they’re going to watch WrestleMania. From there, the trio chat about Barbara Eden, and close talking about the matches and people at WrestleMania the trio feels are having redemption moments that have been a bit muted. And, as always, a little fun is made regarding Bruce and his love for that college down in North Carolina.

