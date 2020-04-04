VIP AUDIO 4/4 –WWE WrestleMania 36 Night One PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Mitchell & Martin: Full analysis of every match including Undertaker-Styles, Becky-Baszler, KO-Seth, Ladder Match, Goldberg vs. Braun, Sami-Bryan (68 min)

PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast featuring a WrestleMania 36 Preview with ex-WWE Creative Team member and professional stand-up comedian Matt McCarthy.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell to review the WWE WrestleMania 36 Night One PPV including Undertaker vs. A.J. Styles in a Bone Yard match, Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler, Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins, the three-way Ladder Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles, Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Title, Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan, and more. Also, did they pull off the event from an esthetic standpoint given the constraints.

