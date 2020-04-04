FREE PODCAST 4/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – WrestleMania 36 Post-Show Night One: McMahon and Soucek discuss Undertaker vs. AJ Styles, Strowman winning Universal Title, more (92 min)

PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast featuring a WrestleMania 36 Preview with ex-WWE Creative Team member and professional stand-up comedian Matt McCarthy.

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek talk WrestleMania 36 Night One! They begin the show talking about the very different boneyard match between Undertaker and AJ Styles. Also, does anyone remember Braun Strowman winning the Universal Title tonight? We don’t think anyone will remember it. Plus, the guys take a ton of live calls reacting to a WrestleMania that most callers gave a thumbs up.

