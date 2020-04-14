FREE PODCAST 4/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey discuss the cancellation of UFC 249, the idea of “Fight Island,” WWE’s decision to keep taping live television, more (110 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey discuss the cancellation of UFC 249. They discuss the idea of “Fight Island” and even have some fun ideas that the UFC could use in a completely unregulated environment. They also discuss the WWE’s decision to keep taping live television, as well as Ronda Rousey’s recent comments on pro wrestling. They close the show by looking back at episode two of “Fighting in the Age of Loneliness” and segue into a discussion of the 2005 documentary “Forever Hardcore.”

