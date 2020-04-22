FREE PODCAST 4/21 – WKPWP Tuesday Mailbag w/Keller & Mitchell: Newly crowned champs Drew and Moxley trying to get over in empty arenas, Charlotte, Braun, Revival, Ratings, MITB at HQs (126 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade discuss Howard Finkel and what he represented as a great ring announcer but also how Vince McMahon treated him and what that says about McMahon. Todd then gives his strong view on WWE's decision to release so many wrestlers yesterday during a pandemic just days before the next investor's conference call. And much more.

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Tuesday Mailbag edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast featuring host PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell. They answer mailbag questions about a wide array of topics along with analysis of key current events including the dropping ratings, how are Drew McIntyre and Jon Moxley performing as new centerpiece champions during a difficult time, ideas for a new presentation of Raw and Smackdown, can the MITB “Climbing the Corporate Ladder” concept work or is it going to be be a disaster, what didn’t work about Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager, which wrestlers are rising to the occasion in this empty-arena era, are The Revival damaged beyond repair, why isn’t WWE mentioning COVID-19 on camera, what is Roman Reigns’s future, is Braun Strowman a variable long-term Universal Champion, and more including a tribute to the late Scott Bowden, a pro wrestling referee and manager, who died this week.

DOWNLOAD OR STREAM: CLICK HERE

SUBSCRIBE IN ITUNES: CLICK HERE

(OR SUBSCRIBE ANYWHERE YOU LISTEN TO PODCASTS BY SEARCHING “Wade Keller”)

DIRECT LINK FOR VIP MEMBERS: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO