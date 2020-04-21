VIP AUDIO 4/21 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: “The Mecca” Brian Johnson talks about his early time in wrestling and his time in the ROH Dojo, plus discussion of the released WWE wrestlers and if they would be a good fit in ROH (62 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade discuss Howard Finkel and what he represented as a great ring announcer but also how Vince McMahon treated him and what that says about McMahon. Todd then gives his strong view on WWE's decision to release so many wrestlers yesterday during a pandemic just days before the next investor's conference call. And much more.

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Podcast of Honor, Ryan and Tyler talk with “The Mecca” Brian Johnson about his early time in wrestling and his time in the ROH Dojo. The guys also discuss the released WWE wrestlers and if they would be a good fit in ROH.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO