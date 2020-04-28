News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/27 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Drew-Seth contract signing, Triple H Top Ten, Apollo Crews’ push, the toned down Street Profits, Jax tosses around Baszler and Asuka, more (26 min)

April 28, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including the Drew McIntyre-Seth Rollins contract signing, Triple H Top Ten, Apollo Crews’s push, the toned down Street Profits, Nia Jax tosses around Shayna Baszler and Asuka, and more.

