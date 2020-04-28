VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1666 (April 29, 2020): Keller’s cover story on WWE’s financials leading to stock price increasing, Parks takes a look at untapped potential of more WWE releases, Keller’s TV reports, Newswire, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast - Mailbag w/Bruce Mitchell talking current breaking news topics

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



PWTorch Newsletter #1666

Cover-dated April 29, 2020

LINK: 1666 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2019 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on the WWE Q1 financials and WrestleMania metrics prompting WWE’s stock price to rise… Greg Parks’s feature column looking at the untapped potential of recently released WWE wrestlers… Keller’s reports on Raw, Smackdown, AEW, and NXT… Torch Newswire… And more…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)