FREE PODCAST 4/30 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Triple H-Michaels-Vince segment, Velveteen Dream, AEW-NXT ratings, MITB, CGI fans, TNT tourney, MITB, more (108 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss the 25th Anniversary segment on Triple H with Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon, Velveteen Dream controversy and future, the latest AEW-NXT ratings, AEW Double or Nothing line-up speculation, Money in the Bank developments and predictions, could CGI fans work on a wrestling show, the finals set up for the TNT Championship tournament, Money in the Bank developments and early predictions, and much more.

