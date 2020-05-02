4/30 NXT UK TV REPORT: Matt Riddle vs. Ligero, Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Dragunov vs. A-Kid in a standout previously unaired match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



NXT UK TV REPORT (EP. 93)

APRIL 30, 2020

STREAMED ON WWE NETWORK

REPORT BY CHAD KOENIG, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcer: Tom Phillips

-Tom Phillips announces the four matches being shown today that have never been shown on TV.

(1) TONI STORM (c) vs.. DEONNA PURRAZZO – From Download Festival, Derby England, June 14, 2019

They lock up early and work each other in wristlocks. They countered each others holds before Purrazzo escaped a leg lock into a headstand. She then grounded Storm and latched her into a fujiwara armbar that she then escaped. Storm stood up and offered a handshake to Purrazzo. She then kicked her hand out of the way. They hit the ropes and Storm connected with a basement dropkick for two. She then got her in a Boston Crab but that was broken when Purrazzo grabbed the bottom rope. They got up and Storm kicked her in the face which led to another near pinfall. She went to kick Purrazzo again in the corner before she moved, then attacked Storm’s shoulder and got a two count. Purrazzo got up and continued to work Storm’s arm, and then wrapped her knees around Storm’s head to get her to tap. The crowd was booing Purrazzo heavily. She stepped on Storm’s face and chest and then got another two count.

As Purrazzo played to the crowd’s response, she would continue to work on Storm’s arm, and hooked the legs for yet another two. She again worked Storm’s arm as Storm got back up. Purrazzo then executed a flatliner into a Koji clutch. She escaped and they made it to their feet again and went blow for blow. Purrazzo hit the ropes but Storm caught her and landed a series of Germans. Storm tried to work a submission but Purrazzo countered and kicked her in the head for two.

Purrazzo lifted Storm up, but she was the one that got pushed into the ropes and bounced back to be hit with a headbutt. Purrazzo fell and Storm got on top of her for two. Storm attempted to lift Purrazzo but she countered with an arm bar right in the center of the ring. As Purrazzo attempted to latch on another fujiwara, Storm got to the ropes. Purrazzo laid in some chest slaps, but when she hit the ropes, Storm met her with a clothesline, followed by a powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: Storm at 11:16

(Koenig’s Analysis: A good match apart from a few times that Purrazzo executed or escaped moves. She was a bit slow. That said, it was exciting and the fans loved it.)

-WWE Money in the Bank commercial

(2) LIGERO vs. MATT RIDDLE – From Plymouth, England, July 20, 2019

Entertainers at the heart, these two started off testing to see who had the better reaction. They seemed split down the middle. When the action started, Riddle almost immediately put him up in a chokehold. Ligero escaped to the corner. After that, they locked up and exchanged wrestling holds until Riddle held him in a headlock on the mat that Ligero countered into a leg lock. Riddle escaped, missed a kick, and Ligero rolled him up for two. They continued to ground the action and Ligero got Riddle into a headlock. Riddle lifted him to his feet and they hit the ropes. Ligero with the head scissors for one. Back on their feet, they exchange strikes, and Riddle connected with a suplex for two. Ligero tried to fight back and exchange cloys but Riddle met him with a Pele kick. Ligero went to the corner and Riddle suplexed him into the middle of the ring. Riddle with a senton and a kick to the chest. Riddle put Ligero up for a jackhammer and two. A flurry of “Goldberg” chants followed. Riddle went to climb to the top but Ligero followed behind and was superplex to the mat. Riddle caught him and attempted a german that Ligero countered. Riddle came at him went through the ropes to the floor. Ligero executed a rana before sending Riddle back in the ring and hitting a stunner from the ropes. A two count followed. Two more near pinfalls followed. Both men got to their feet at the same time. Riddle countered a spinning kick to get Power Riddle followed by a Power bomb. A knee to the face and a Bro-ton gave Riddle the victory.

WINNER: Riddle at 8:40

(Koenig’s Analysis: First, I have to note that I love Ligero, but this outfit was not great. He looked like a sadomasochist. I thought this was going to be an easy squash match but Ligero put in a good showing here. The two had good chemistry. Ligero is tremendous high flyer and works well with Riddle’s size and strength. I’d love to see a World’s Collide of Ligero vs. Rey Mysterio Jr.)

-WWE Shop commercial

(3) SHAYNA BASZLER (c) vs. ISLA DAWN – From Download Festival, Derby England, June 15, 2019

They lock up early on and Baszler tripped Dawn into the corner. Baszler missed a roundhouse and was rolled up for a one count. Baszler then put her in a headlock that Dawn then countered into another near pinfall. Dawn then attempted to hoist Baszler onto her shoulder but she countered to stop that. Dawn still was able to get another near pinfall. Baszler rolled out of the ring.

Dawn slid outside of the ring and was tossed into the stairs, and back into the ring. Baszler started to play with Dawn in the ring and got her first pinfall attempt after a hard kick to the back. She then started to work on Dawn’s left arm and stomping it into the mat before cranking on Dawn’s arm in hopes to submit her. Dawn countered with a roll up for two. Baszler pulled her to her feet and continued on the arm, and laying in a series of punch to Dawn in the corner. Pinfall for two. At this point, Baszler took the strong lead and kept working on Dawn’s arm on the ground. Dawn was showing a lot of heart and got a kick in that sent Baszler into the ropes before giving her a suplex and another two count. Dawn then attempted a half and half suplex and side slam for two. Dawn started to hulk up and get some offense in, but it was here that Baszler tripped her to the ground and locked in the Kirifuda clutch for a quick tap out.

WINNER: Baszler at 9:21

(Koenig’s Analysis: I’ve been hard on Dawn in the past and this was definitely her best showing, at least in my humble opinion. I also went into this thinking it would be an easy squash victory but Dawn got in a lot more offense than I thought and showed a lot of heart as I said in the review.)

-Tom Phillips mentions that sometimes in NXT UK, you can see their wrestlers battle others from across the NXT and WWE platforms. He then cut to Andy Shepherd who had a current interview with Ilja Dragunov, who said that he doesn’t get tired of working and that during this time, he will personally maintain his intensity and looks forward to when he can face Walter for the championship. This was fantastic. Dragunov is such a great talent. He said that when they fight, the match will “redefine violence.”

-Money in the Bank commercial featuring McIntyre vs. Rollins

(4) ILJA DRAGUNOV vs. A-KID – From Coventry, England, March 6, 2020

They start with a handshake and lock up. A-Kid grounded the action and held Dragunov into a headlock. He countered with a leg lock of his own. A-Kid countered out into a bow and arrow. The two continued to counter each others headlocks and arm holds before both getting to their feet to applause from the crowd. They now start to hit the ropes and A-Kid got the first pinfall attempt on an overhead slam. Dragunov went right into an arm bar and roll up for two. More countering ensued followed by another round of respectful applause to both competitors.

Dragunov started to turn up the intensity at this point and laid a heavy slap across A-Kid’s chest before a cartwheel into a cross-body for two. He sent A-Kid outside, climbed to the top and chopped him down. Back in the ring, Dragunov went to the top for a double stop but A-Kid rolled out, dropkicked Dragunov and landed a German. A-Kid then connected with a Northern Lights suplex and an armbar. A-Kid got Dragunov into a triangle hold, but was dead-lifted up and the two became tangled in the ropes. A-Kid to the top for a flying cross body and a two count. A-Kid’s momentum was halted with a lariat and a Constantine special for two.

Dragunov started to lay in some strikes into A-Kid’s back. A kick to the head allowed Dragunov to bridge A-Kid for two. Dragunov continued to strike A-Kid, but he he countered with a kick of his own that laid both competitors out. The crowd were on their feet. Dragunov went back to the top but A-Kid kicked him and joined him up top. An incredible Spanish fly ensued followed by a two count. A-Kid was up and charged at him but was caught and slammed to the mat. Dragunov back to the top and landed a high senton. A Torpedo Moscow gave Dragunov the victory.

WINNER: Dragunov at 13:37

(Koenig’s Analysis: Wow. This was phenomenal. A-Kid is so impressive for being so young ad Dragunov is a star. A great mix of strongman moves and high-flying acrobatics. This could have been a headlining match to the show but for whatever reason was not televised until now. I’m glad that I got to see this great battle.)

-Next week: Imperium special

RECOMMENDED: 4/16 NXT UK TV REPORT: Wrestlers comment on all-time favorite matches including Tiger Mask vs. Dynamite Kid, Cesaro vs. William Regal, Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Noam Darr & Kenny Williams