FREE PODCAST 5/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Will Cooling joins for first of two-part chat about Americanranas 18 and 19, Will’s appearance on We the Independent w/David Starr, Will’s cameo with his sons during a Joey Janela match, more (133 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch’s own Will Cooling is back! What started as an Americanrana 18 and 19 Project exploded into a two-parter you will enjoy! In this opening stanza, Rich and Will cover Americanrana 19 in detail, with Will providing his insight as a first time watcher of Beyond Wrestling. Will and Rich also chat about parenthood and wrestling – and watch Joey Janela vs. Chantal Jordan’s Kamikaze Pro match from last year, which featured a hilarious run-in by Will and his kids returning from getting dinner! The two finish with a discussion on AEW, the Revolt/Revival/Whatever their name will be, Sugar Dunkerton’s seizing of the moment as “Pineapple Pete,” and more!

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO