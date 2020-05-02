FREE PODCAST 5/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Bryant: Otis vs. Ziggler headliners, plus Mandy vs. Carmella, Bryan vs. Corbin, live callers & mailbag (114 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch East Coast Cast host Travis Bryant to discuss WWE Smackdown including Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler headlining, plus Mandy Rose vs. Carmella, Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin, Firefly Funhouse during a Braun Strowman segment, and more with live callers & mailbag. Co-host Bryant hadn’t watched Smackdown since last November and hadn’t seen a full empty-venue TV show yet, so he provides a fresh and different perspective.

