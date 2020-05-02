News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/1 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Big Money in the Bank format announcement, Sheamus has plans for Hardy, Otis vs. Ziggler and Mandy vs. Carmella for MITB slots, Firefly Funhouse, Braun promo, Bryan-Corbin (20 min)

May 2, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown start to finish including Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler headlining, plus Mandy Rose vs. Carmella, Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin, Firefly Funhouse during a Braun Strowman segment, Sheamus irritated again by Michael Cole and Jeff Hardy, big announcement about the Money in the Bank format, Raw matches announced, and more.

