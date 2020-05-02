VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #599 (April 22, 2000): Cover Story on crash of Nitro’s ratings in just week two of Vince Russo/Eric Bischoff Era, plus feature editorial by Keller regarding Russo’s booking style and Keller’s End Notes about Russo-Hogan Dynamic, coverage of WCW Spring Stampede PPV, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



We are now posting PWTorch Digital Newsletter PDFs for the year 1997 for the first time ever. These issues from 1997 have never been made available in their original format since their original printing press run 20 years ago.

SUMMARY of #599 cover-dated April 22, 2000: This issue features a cover story on the crash of Nitro’s ratings in just week two of the Vince Russo/Eric Bischoff Era, plus a feature editorial by Wade Keller regarding Russo’s booking style, and a Keller’s End Notes about the Russo-Hogan Dynamic… WWF Newswire details USA Network’s lawsuit regarding the WWF-Viacom TV agreement… WCW Newswire with details on Sid no-showing Nitro… ECW Newswire details Mike Awesome’s controversial attempt to skip town with the ECW Title belt… Detailed coverage of the WCW Spring Stampede PPV including Keller’s Match Report with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, and Reader Reax with Poll Results… Plus reports on Raw, Nitro, Smackdown, ECW, and more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #599

–LIST OF LATEST 1998 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1998 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–LIST OF LATEST 1997 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1997 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE