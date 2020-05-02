FREE PODCAST 5/2 – WKPWP Interview Classic w/Karch & Sodbuster: (4-30-15) Remembering Verne Gagne – the highs and lows of his career as a legendary AWA Champion and top national promoter (133 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic with wrestling announcer Mick Karch and multi-decades AWA jobber Kenny Jay, who discuss the life and career of the late Verne Gagne, who died this week at age 89. The discussion spanned his years as a top main eventing AWA Champion to his rise and fall as the promoter behind the scenes, his reaction to Vince McMahon’s national expansion, his role in the evolution of the Hulk Hogan babyface character, and more.

