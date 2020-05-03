FREE PODCAST 5/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback: (4-21-15) Keller & Radican talk Kane’s new role, why is WWE letting anyone call Reigns a “bust,” Ziggler, NJPW (108 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this podcast from five years ago (4-14-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Sean Radican discuss the final Raw hype for Extreme Rules PPV including Kane’s new role, future of IC Title, GFW, New Japan, Indys, what’s wrong with Dolph Ziggler, Seth Rollins analysis, Randy Orton’s long-winded promo style, why is WWE letting anyone call Roman Reigns a “bust,” and more with live callers.

