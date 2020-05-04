News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/3 – WKH – Ask the Editor: A ton of ideas to liven up Raw and Smackdown to combat declining viewership, how to differentiate AEW World and TNT titles, should Broken Matt character even be part of AEW Dynamite (33 min)

May 4, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller first covers some news including the Raw rating and the announced matches for AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA. Then he answers VIP member questions (askwadekeller@gmail.com) on the following topics: A ton of ideas to liven up Raw and Smackdown to combat declining viewership, how to differentiate AEW World and TNT titles, and should Broken Matt character even be part of AEW Dynamite.

