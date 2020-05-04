FREE PODCAST 5/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks: Frank Peteani joins Greg for full WWE Money in the Bank preview, plus Raw’s MITB last-chance gauntlet, Jimmy Uso’s injury, and more! (111 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Frank Peteani to preview WWE’s Money in the Bank PPV. They also answer calls and emails about positives and negatives of a potential Disney purchase of WWE, what wrestlers would make up a Murder Hornets tag team, who steps up with Kevin Owens possibly hurt, and more.

