Drew Gulak, day after his standout match on Smackdown with Daniel Bryan, off the WWE roster

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Drew Gulak is no longer on the active WWE roster, a result of his contract expiring and not being renewed as of last night’s Smackdown match. The departure of Gulak from the active WWE comes after a standout match with Daniel Bryan on last night’s Smackdown and an ongoing storyline with Bryan about a budding friendship between them. Gulak, in a way, seemed poised to become the “next Daniel Bryan.” At just 33 years old, he’s in the midst of his prime and his stock is as high as it’s ever been.

He’s a free agent and should have the equity with the fanbase now to get a solid deal pretty much anywhere once all wrestling companies start back up, and with AEW active now he could join their roster immediately. WWE could also counter with a good offer if there is enough backlash over his contract expiring.

Gulak was a standout performer in a variety of roles on WWE 205 Live in recent years and lately got a big boost on national TV in recent months.