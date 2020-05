FREE PODCAST 5/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback: (5-12-15) Daniel Bryan’s announcement, Ambrose’s chances, Raw’s rating, GFW latest, Billy Corgan in TNA (98 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this podcast from five years ago (5-12-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss Daniel Bryan’s announcement, the addition of Elimination Chamber on WWE Network, Dean Ambrose’s chances, Raw’s rating, GFW latest, Billy Corgan in TNA, and more.

