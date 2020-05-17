NJPW Rewind with Radican and Co. companion – G1 Climax 23: Night 3 report: Shibata vs. Kojima, Tanahashi vs. Smith Jr.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AUGUST 3, 2013

AICHI PREFECTURAL GYMNASIUM

NAGOYA, JAPAN

Radican note: This article is part of a series of companion reviews to the NJPW Rewind Podcast with Radican and Co. These will be “retro” style reviews looking back at some of NJPW’s best shows and tournaments of the past decade. NJPW’s G1 Climax 23 from 2013, which had been called by many the best tournament of all time after it concluded, will be covered in-depth for PWTorch readers as if it is happening in virtual time. In addition to full reviews of each G1 Climax 23 show that will serve as a companion to the NJPW Rewind Podcast, I will be doing audio recaps for VIP members for each night of G1 Climax 23 with a rotating series of co-hosts.

(1) KARL ANDERSON (4) vs. KOTA IBUSHI (4) IN A G1 CLIMAX 23 B BLOCK MATCH

Both men come into the match with 2-0 records. This is the third straight day of tournament action for the wrestlers in the tournament. Ibushi went for the Golden Triangle early, but ANderson cut him off and dragged him down to the apron. He then nailed him with a big boot up against the guardrail. Ibushi mounted a comeback and sent Anderson to the floor once again. He went for the Golden Triangle and was successful this time. Anderson got on track with a running Liger Bomb and a TKO for a near fall. The fans fired up behind Ibushi. Ibushi fired back and hit a Liger Bomb. He went up top and hit the Phoenix Splash for the win.

WINNER: Kota Ibushi (6 pts) in 10:00. (***)

Radican’s Analysis: This was a fine match. It was an upset for Ibushi beating Anderson, who had been to the finals of G1 the year prior.

(2) SHELTON BENJAMIN (2) vs. YUJIRO TAKAHASHI (4) IN A G1 CLIMAX 23 B BLOCK MATCH

Benjamin controlled the match early, but Takahashi fired back and caught Benjamin with a big dive through the ropes. Benjamin fired back and hit a blockbuster off the top for a two count. Takahashi hit a wheelbarrow German with a bridge for a two count a short time later. He then hit Tokyo Pimps for the win.

WINNER: Yujiro Takahashi (6 pts) in 8:00. (*¾)

Radican’s Analysis: This was a completely forgettable match. There was just no ebb and flow to it outside of a couple of brief sequences. The finishing sequence came out of nowhere, as Takahashi had barely built any momentum leading into the pin.

(3) TOMOHIRO ISHII (2) vs. PRINCE DEVITT (2) (W/BAD LUCK FALE) (2) IN A G1 CLIMAX 23 A BLOCK MATCH

Devitt was in trouble early and Fale dragged him to the floor. Ishii went after Fevitt on the outside and ran right into a big clothesline from Fale. Devitt undid the turnbuckle padding and sent Ishii into the exposed corner once he got back into the ring. Devitt got sent into the exposed padding, but Fale dragged Ishii to the floor and sent him into the guardrail as the fans booed. Ishii ducked a charge from Fale on the floor and he went right into Devitt. Ishii then wiped out Devitt and Fale with a cannonball dive off the top to the floor and the fans roared. Ishii went on a roll inside the ring and strong together a big combination of moves capped by a folding powerbomb for a two count. Devitt fired back and went for Bloody Sunday, but Ishii countered it. They went back and forth and Devitt hit a version of the Vertical Brainbuster. Devitt then hit a double stomp off the top for a near fall and the fans gasped.

Devitt hit a clothesline, but Ishii no sold it and hit one of his own and both men were down. Ishii forearmed Devitt to the ground a short time later. Ishii went for a backdrop driver, but Devitt grabbed the ref and threw him as he went up. DEvitt got the upper hand and Ishii ducked a chairshot, but Devitt hit him right in the back. Devitt missed a chairshot and went into the exposed corner. Ishii hit a backdrop driver. He then hit a big lariat for a nearfall and the fans gasped. Fale hit Ishii with a chairshot from the floor with the ref distracted. He kicked out of an inverted DDT, but Devitt hit Bloody Sunday for the win.

WINNER: Prince Devitt (4 pts) in 10:30. (**3/4)

Radican’s Analysis: There was a lot of interference in one to give Devitt the upper hand and ultimately Fale’s help led to a victory for Devitt.

(4) HIROYOSHI TENZAN (0) vs. MINORU SUZUKI (2) IN A G1 CLIMAX 23 B BLOCK MATCH

Tenzan went for a moonsault, but Suzuki cut him off and grabbed a choke. He dragged him down to the mat and held the choke, but Tenzan managed to toss him off. Suzuki got the choke again and set up for the Gotch Piledriver, but Tenzan blocked it. Suzuki hit a big knee to the chin and went for the Gotch again. He nearly hit it, but Tenzan got out of it and hit a backdrop. He then wiped him out with a big clothesline a short time later. Tenzan grabbed the Anaconda Vice and dragged Suzuki down to the mat. He lifted Suzuki up and slammed him back down to the mat while working the hold. Tenzan went up top and Suzuki cut him off. They battled up and Tenzan managed to slam him down to the mat. He then hit the moonsault for the win.

WINNER: Hiroyoshi Tenzan (2 pts) in 12:00. (**½)

Radican’s Analysis: I don’t have a lot to add here. This was fine for what it was, but nothing memorable.

(5) YUJI NAGATA (4) vs. TETSUYA NAITO (0) IN A G1 CLIMAX 23 B BLOCK MATCH

They had a big slap exchange and Nagata decked Naito with a big kick to the chest. They went back to trading slaps, but Nagata took Naito down with some kicks to the leg. Nagata then began working Naito’s leg on the ground. Nagata began cranking on Naito’s ankle, but he managed to get to the ropes. Naito’s mouth was bleeding from the stiff action. Nagata measured Naito on the mat and nailed him with a big kick to the chest. Naito got up and took another kick, but he fired up and caught Nagata with a dropkick as he came off the ropes. Naito went up top, but Nagata cut him off. They battled up top and Nagata hit a super exploder for a two count. Nagata grabbed a leg submission and worked over Naito’s ankle. Naito tried to strike his way out of it, but Nagata wouldn’t let go. Naito finally got to the ropes to break the hold.

Naito fired back and caught Nagata with a flying forearm. They went back and forth and Naito hit a wheel kick that left both men down on the mat as the fans fired up. They had a big strike exchange and Nagata suddenly fired up and hit a backdrop driver for a two count. Naito fired back with a dragon suplex. He slammed Nagata on the mat and hit the Stardust Press for the win.

WINNER: Tetsuya Naito (2 pts) in 12:00 (***¾)

Radican’s Analysis: This was a really good back and forth match. Nagata had the upper hand when it came to the striking and submission game, but Naito got the crowd behind him making several comebacks before finishing off Nagata. Naito picked up his first two points in the tournament with the win.

(6) IWGP HVT. CHAMPION KAZUCHIKA OKADA (GEDO) (0) vs. LANCE ARCHER (4) IN A G1 CLIMAX 23 A BLOCK MATCH

Archer shoved Okada out of the ring during the early going when he hit the Rainmaker pose, but Okada fired back and shoved Archer out of the ring. He hit the Rainmaker pose and then a slingshot splash. They went at it on the floor and Archer tossed Okada ribs first into the ringpost. Archer then methodically began working over Okada inside the ring. Okada hit the diving elbow and set up for a Rainmaker, but Archer blocked it. Okada got Red Ink, but Michinoku got up on the apron. Okada booted him to the floor, but Archer caught him with a big overhead throw by the neck. He then hit a big chokeslam for a nearfall and the crowd gasped. Archer lifted Okada up, but Okada slipped out of his grasp and nailed him with a dropkick to the back and both men were down.

Okada set up for the Tombstone, but Archer got out of it and hit an inverted DDT for a two count. Archer hit a sitout chokeslam a short time later for another nearfall and the fans gasped when Okada kicked out. Okada hit a big dropkick on Archer and picked him up right away and hit the Rainmaker for the win.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada (2 pts) in 11:30. (***¼)

Radican’s Analysis: The action was slow at the outset as Archer worked in some methodical offense, but the match picked up nicely down the stretch with Okada getting an emphatic win.

(7) IWGP IC CHAMPION SHINSUKE NAKAMURA (0) vs. TORU YANO (0) IN A G1 CLIMAX 23 B BLOCK MATCH

Yano stayed a step ahead of Nakamura during the early going. Yano continued to dominate the action in and outside of the ring. Nakamura kept mounting comebacks, but Yano used his underhanded tactics to keep the upper hand. Nakamura hit a reverse powerslam and went for Boma Ye, but he kneed the exposed turnbuckle. He hit a Boma Ye out of the corner a short time later, but Yano fired back and hit a powerbomb for a near fall. Yano went for a pinning combination, but Nakamura rolled out of it and hit a Boma Ye for the win.

WINNER: Shinsuke Nakamura (2 pts) in 11:40. (**½)

Radican’s Analysis: This was fine, but the match dragged in spots. This was at a stage where Yano was mixing in some of his comedic heel elements while still being a bit of a threat in the ring. He got in a lot of offense here and it wasn’t particularly exciting.

(8) SATOSHI KOJIMA (4) vs. HIROOKI GOTO (2) IN A G1 CLIMAX 23 A BLOCK MATCH

They went to a big chop exchange during the early stages of the match and the fans fired up. Goto got the upper hand and went after Kojima’s arm. They built up to a big strike exchange and Goto hit a big headbutt out of nowhere and both men went down. Goto got up and went on the attack. He hit a big wheel kick in the corner and then a belly to back suplex for a two count. They went up top and Goto hit a folding sunset bomb off the top for a near fall. He went for the Ushikoroshi and connected for a nearfall. Goto went for a suplex, but Kojima slipped behind him and hit a big lariat from behind and both men went down. They went back and forth off the ropes trading counters. Goto punched away a pair of clothesline attempts and hit a big clothesline of his own. Goto hit a big spinning lsam on Kojima, but he kicked out at the last second. Goto then hit Shouten Kai for the win.

WINNER: Hirooki Goto (4 pts) in 13:00. (****)

Radican’s Analysis: This was an awesome hard-hitting back and forth match. Kojima could still go pretty good in the ring at this point in his career and these two beat the crap out of each other with strikes and clotheslines. This was a much more enjoyable match than anything else on the card at this point in the show.

(9) TOGI MAKABE (2) vs. KATSUYORI SHIBATA (2) IN A G1 CLIMAX 23 A BLOCK MATCH

Shibata started the match kicking Makabe right in the face and then they began trading blows. Shibata took Makabe down and they rolled back and forth trading the advantage on top. They went to the floor and Shibata booted Makabe over the guardrail and into the crowd. Shibata continued the assault inside the ring and nailed Makabe with a big running kick in the corner. Makabe mounted a comeback and wiped out Shibata with a big clothesline. Shibata finally cut Makabe off with a STO variation. He then hit his signature stalling dropkick in the corner. Both men traded Germans and got up. Makabe ended the exchange with a big clothesline and the fans applauded with both men down on the mat. Makabe hit the kneeling powerbomb, but Shibata kicked out at two. Shibata fired back with a jumping knee strike and a pair of big kicks to the head. He then hit a GTS and PK for the win.

WINNER: Katsuyori Shibata (4 pts) in 8:00. (***½)

Radican’s Analysis: This was all hard-hitting action from start to finish. It felt like the match was going to go longer and it easily could have and gone over four stars plus at the rate they were going. I like that Shibata managed to hit his finishing combination and the match was just over. It’s a nice touch in a tournament that throws a lot at you in a short amount of time.

(10) HIROSHI TANAHSHI (0) vs. DAVEY BOY SMITH JR. (W/TAKA MICHINOKU) (2) IN A G1 CLIMAX 23 B BLOCK MATCH

Smith dominated early, but Tanahashi sent him to the floor. He went for a slingshot splash, but Smith caught him and ran him into the ringpost on the floor. Smith dominated the action back inside the ring and hit a power slam for a pair of two counts. Tanahashi mounted a comeback and hit two flying forearms to take Smith down. Tanahashi countered a running powerslam attempt and hit a final cut on Smith. He went up top for the High Fly Flow, but Smith cut him off. Smith then hit a big superplex and the crowd gasped at the impact. Smith made the cover after selling his head and got a two count. The fans fired up and tried to rally behind Tanahashi. Smith fired back and hit a Tiger suplex with a bridge, but Tanahashi kicked out at two. Smith set up for a powerbomb, but Tanahashi punched out of it and eventually hit a dragon screw and both men were down. Smith fired back and hit a big clothesline for a nearfall.

Smith went for the powerbomb again. Tanahashi blocked it, but Smith lifted him back up and hit it for a good nearfall that had the crowd gasping. The fans fired up and chanted for Tanahashi. Smith went for a powerbomb again, but Tanahashi countered it into a final cut. He then hit a Sling Blade and the fans popped. Tanahashi hit a straightjacket German with a bridge, but Smith kicked out at two. The fans roared as Tanahashi went up top and hit the High Fly Flow for the win.

WINNER: Hiroshi Tanahashi (2 pts) in 14:40. (****)

Radican’s Analysis: Great match. It was built around Smith’s strengths and he used power throughout the match to dominate until Tanahashi managed to put together his finishing sequence in the end to get the win. Tanahashi gets his first two points of the tournament here.

Overall thoughts: (7.0) – A lot of the action on the card dragged and there were no “must see” matches, but the last three matches ended the show on a really strong note. Goto-Kojima was a fantastic hard-hitting affair that picked the pace up on what had other been a lackluster show up until that point.

The semi-main event was a really good eight minute sprint between Makabe and Shibtata. These two went to war and Shibata managed to put away Makabe with his finishing combination. The main event was just as good as Goto-Kojima. The crowd was really hot rallying behind Tanahashi, who sold for Smith really well in this match. Tanahashi ended up getting the win and the match told a good story to end the show on a high note with Tanahashi getting his first win of the tournament.

A BLOCK STANDINGS THROUGH NIGHT 3

Lance Archer 2-1 (4 pts)

Satoshi Kojima 2-1 (4 pts)

Hirooki Goto 2-1 (4 pts)

Prince Devitt 2-1 (4 pts)

Katsuyori Shibata 2-1 (4 pts)

Kazuchika Okada 1-2 (2 pts)

Tomohiro Ishii 1-2 (2 pts)

Hiroshi Tanahashi 1-2 (2 pts)

Davey Boy Smith Jr. 1-2 (2 pts)

Togi Makabe 1-2 (2 pts)

B BLOCK STANDINGS THROUGH NIGHT 3

Kota Ibushi 3-0 (6 pts)

Yujiro Takahashi 3-0 (6 pts)

Karl Anderson 2-1 (4 pts)

Yuji Nagata 2-1 (4 pts)

Tetsuya Naito 1-2 (0 pts)

Minoru Suzuki 1-2 (2 pts)

Shelton Benjamin 1-2 (2pts)

Hiroyoshi Tenzan 1-2 (0 pts)

Shinzuke Nakamura 1-2 (2 pts)

Toru Yano 0-3 (0 pts)

