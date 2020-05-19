FREE PODCAST 5/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup: Shad Gaspar, Edge-Orton, Axe throwing, Drew vs. Corbin, Theory joins Seth, more, live callers (113 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup from the PWTorch Dailycast’s “PWT Talks NXT” podcast to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers throughout. They discuss the apparent tragedy with Shad Gaspar over the weekend including a caller who was on site for the rescue efforts. They also talk in depth about Raw including Seth Rollins recruiting Austin Theory, the state of Raw’s Women’s Division with Becky gone and an apparent twist in Natalya’s personality, the next chapter in the Edge-Randy Orton saga, axe throwing competition between Viking Raiders and the Street Profits, Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin, and much more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO