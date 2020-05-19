FREE PODCAST 5/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Pageot & Fear watch and discuss the Paige biopic Fighting With My Family, Pageot talks to Texas wrestler Alex Gracia (85 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “A Mansion House and a Rabbit Fur Coat.” This week, Harley R. Pageot and Emily Fear watch and review the WWE-produced Paige biopic Fighting With My Family. Plus, Harley talks to Texas wrestler Alex Gracia about coping with pandemic anxiety, wrestling for Stardom in Japan, and embracing femininity in wrestling.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO