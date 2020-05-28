David Arquette implies he knows when and where Mike Tyson will return

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

David Arquette appeared on Boston sports radio station WEEI Wednesday afternoon and implied that he knows when and where Mike Tyson will make his return to the ring. Wednesday night, Tyson and Chris Jericho brawled as AEW Dynamite went off the air on TNT.

Arquette, who has been dabbling in pro wrestling again since 2018, appeared on an episode of Being the Elite last summer.

“Mike Tyson, I love that guy. I love him so much. He is amazing. We have been talking about doing something together,” Arquette told Glenn Ordway, Christian Fauria and Lou Merloni. “I’m so excited about his return.”

The hosts then pushed Arquette a little more and he seemed to wonder “if it was announced.”

“Oh yeah. That’s a real thing,” he said of Tyson’s return. “Did they announce who it was? … I know who it is.

“I’m sworn to secrecy,” Arquette said with a chuckle. “And I know when it’s going to be. It’s called excitement. It’s called hype. We’re building it all up. Mike Tyson is one of the greatest champions we have and he has one more fight in him. That’s what my wrestling return was all about so I’m behind him 100 percent.”

Arquette’s first involvement in wrestling came in 2000 when he starred in the movie Ready to Rumble, which featured multiple WCW stars. As part of the promotion, Arquette appeared on WCW television and actually “won” the WCW World Championship by pinning Eric Bischoff in a six-man tag team match. His title reign lasted 12 days. Arquette also wrestled a match for WWE in 2010, when he was a guest on RAW. Arquette teamed with Alex Riley and lost a handicap match to Randy Orton.

Arquette returned to wrestling in 2018 on the independent circuit and has wrestled in 20 matches over the last two years. Over that run, he has worked with multiple AEW wrestlers, including Colt Cabana, Jungle Boy, Peter and Avalon.

You can listen to the clip of Arquette’s interview by clicking here.