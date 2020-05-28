VIP AUDIO 5/27 – WKH – AEW Dynamite TV Review: Tyson-Jericho, Brian Cage with Taz, Cody’s TNT Title victory promo, Battle Royal for TNT Title match, Bucks team with Hardy, Britt Baker, more (35 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Cody’s promo and setting the parameters for the TNT Title, the big Mike Tyson-Chris Jericho brawl, the Young Bucks & Matt Hardy team together, Brian Cage’s debut TV match with Tazz, a Battle Royal for the first shot at TNT Champ Cody, Britt Baker addresses her injury, and much more.

