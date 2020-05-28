FREE PODCAST 5/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Dehnel: Tyson-Jericho, is AEW getting “too comedic,” Cody’s TNT Title victory promo, Cage’s upside, live callers, Sonny Kiss, mailbag (155 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Joel Dehnel with live callers and emails to talk AEW Dynamite right after the show ended. Topics include Cody’s promo and setting the parameters for the TNT Title, the big Mike Tyson-Chris Jericho brawl, is AEW getting too comedic too often among top tier stars and factions, the continued loosening of social spacing and masks and expanding audience size in the stands as testing becomes more readily available, the Young Bucks/Matt Hardy character changing skit, the loose structure of how AEW determines title challengers and the detachment from the rankings more as time goes on, Jim Ross’s commentary when it came to Sonny Kiss, Penelope Ford-Kip Sabian, and Christi Jaynes, Brian Cage’s upside with Tazz, the polish of NXT’s mid-carders compared to AEW’s, and much more.

