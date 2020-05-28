VIP AUDIO 5/27 – East Coast Cast #503 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss the death of Hana Kimora, AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV, Vitor Belfor and Mike Tyson in AEW, more (99 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, Trav and Cam start another episode talking about the death of a young person. This time it is Hana Kimora, who is being remembered after taking her own life. The pair then try to transition to briefly reviewing AEW’s PPV from Saturday, which turned out mostly positive – and they nailed a few predictions. Vitor Belfor and Mike Tyson to wrestle for AEW? Why? AEW is in need of babyfaces. Could Jungle Boy be an answer? WWE taking a page from AEW’s book and using wrestlers as fans in the arenas. Brian Cage debuted for AEW at Double or Nothing. Will he be any kind of difference maker?

