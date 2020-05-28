VIP AUDIO 5/27 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk Vegas memories from a year ago, tonight’s Dynamite and NXT, the signing of Brian Cage, more (124 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on VIP, Rich and Trav discuss Vegas memories from a year ago. Craig thinks magicians are doing sorcery! Rich gives a detailed recap of both AEW Dynamite and NXT from tonight. Rich’s thoughts on the signing of Brian Cage. Cage’s body and size being a blinking neon sign of steroid use. What that will mean for AEW going forward. Travis continues his Farming Simulator 19 obsession and is now raising horses.

