5/29 WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT: Tyler Breeze vs. Tony Nese, Tehutti Miles vs. Danny Butch, live audience adds energy and exitement behind plexiglass

WWE 205 LIVE TV REPORT

MAY 29, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

-The show opened with the 205 Live intro video. The camera entered the arena. Tyler Breeze made his ring entrance, followed by Tony Nese. During each ring entrance, fans could be seen scattered throughout the seating areas. Corey Graves mentioned that the fans were wrestlers who were training at the Performance Center.

(1) TYLER BREEZE vs. TONY NESE

The bell rang, and Nese taunted Breeze by posing. Breeze wrestled Nese to the mat and cinched in a headlock. After, Nese countered a sunset flip and kicked Breeze hard in the face. Nese slammed Breeze and cinched in body scissors. Breeze broke the hold, but Nese snapped Breeze’s neck of the top rope. Nese missed a diving moonsault. Nese knocked Breeze back to the mat and hit the springboard moonsault for a two count. Both wrestlers stood, and Breeze hit a modified slam for a two count. Nese knocked Breeze into the corner and tried to hit the running Nese, but breeze avoided contact and slammed Nese’s leg into the ring post. Breeze cinched in a one-legged Boston crab, but Nese made it to the bottom rope and retreated to the outside. Back in the ring, Breeze hit a spine buster for a two count. Eventually, Nese forced Breeze into the corner and hit the running Nese for the win.

WINNER: Tony Nese via pinfall in 11:00

-A Cruiserweight title tournament bracket was shown. Drake Maverick was shown advancing to the finals of the tournament on NXT. Back in the arena, Tehutti Miles made his ring entrance, followed by Danny Burch.

(2) TEHUTTI MILES vs. DANNY BURCH

The bell rang, and Miles taunted Burch. Miles retreated to the outside after Burch charged him. Back in the ring, Burch hit an uppercut before cinching in a headlock. The pace quickened, but Burch picked Miles out of the air and slammed him to the mat. From there, Burch punished Miles in the corner. Miles knocked Burch to the outside with a dropkick. Miles threw Burch back in the ring and punished him with strikes. After, Miles hit a neck breaker for a two count. Burch responded with a series of strikes and hit a missile dropkick from the second rope. Burch hit a release German suplex. Miles stood and surprised Burch with a roll-up from behind for the win.

WINNER: Tehutti Miles via pinfall in 12:00

FINAL THOUGHTS: The wrestlers in the audience added some much-needed excitement to the show this week. Due to the increase of personnel on-site, the entrance ramp was surrounded by large sheets of plexiglass. It’s encouraging to see WWE take this extra precaution. The crowd noise improved the atmosphere and alongside the solid wrestling, made the show an enjoyable watch.

