VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #604 (May 27, 2000): Detailed coverage of Judgment Day 2000 including Rock vs. Triple H in a 60 minute Iron Man match, Final installment of Lance Storm “Torch Talk” with his thoughts on various ECW colleagues, more

SUMMARY of #604 cover-dated May 27, 2000: This issue includes detailed coverage of Judgment Day 2000 including Rock vs. Triple H in a 60 minute Iron Man match with Keller’s Match Report with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, Reader Reax, Poll Results, Cover Story, and End Notes… The final installment of the Lance Storm “Torch Talk” with his thoughts on various ECW colleagues… WWF Newswire with Martha Hart’s latest statement about the death of Owen Hart… WCW Newswire with the usual details on backstage chaos and frustrations, plus updates on Scott Steiner, Goldberg, and Ric Flair… ECW Newswire reports that Raven was offered a release plus backstage news… Reports on Raw, Smackdown, Nitro, Thunder, ECW on TNN, and more…

