VIP AUDIO 6/5 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Jeff Hardy explains what happened last week, Bryan and Styles debate handouts, Women’s Tag Title main event, Miz & Morrison prank Braun, more (21 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown start to finish including Jeff Hardy explaining his memory of last week, Daniel Bryan and A.J. Styles debate handouts, Women’s Tag Title tag title change, Miz & Morrison prank Braun Strowman with green slime and smash his 1983 Buick windshield, Lacey Evans vs. Sonya Deville, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO