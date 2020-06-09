WWE Monday Night Raw ratings update including hourly pattern, where it ranked among all cable shows, year-ago comparison

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network last night drew a 1.28 rating, a slight increase over the 1.26 rating last week. It’s below the ten-week rolling average of 1.34.

The first hour opened at 1.827 million viewers, slightly above last week’s 1.810. The second hour dropped to 1.790 million, a slightly bigger dropoff than last week. The third hour dropped to 1.595, outdrawing last week’s 1.571 million. But basically, accounting for statistical margin of error, basically the same general viewership and pattern as last week.

One year ago, Drew a 1.54 rating, at the time one of the worst Raw ratings ever. Two years ago this week, it drew a 1.90 rating. Three years ago, Raw drew a 1.75 rating.

WWE finished no. 3, 4, and 6 in the Monday cable ratings rankings in the 18-49 demographic. TLC’s “90 Day Fiance” finished no. 1 and 2.

