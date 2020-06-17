6/17 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Advertised matches and segments including Cody’s open challenge, updated rankings, new preview show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

JUNE 17, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

ARENA

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to Dynamite for the foreseeable future.

AEW DARK RESULTS

Jurassic Express defeated Capital Vices & Jon Cruz

SCU defeated Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon

Big Swole defeated Dani Jordyn

Lance Archer defeated David Ali

Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss defeated Musa & Shawn Dean

Allie & Brandi Rhodes defeated Red Velvet & Kenzie Page

Shawn Spears defeated Lee Johnson

Dark Order defeated Brady Pierce & John Skyler

Jimmy Havoc defeated Griff Garrison

Penelope Ford defeated Skyler Moore

Scorpio Sky defeated Robert Anthony

LATEST RANKINGS

AEW PREMIERING NEW PRE-SHOW

AEW will premiere it’s all-new Dynamite Pre Show tonight at 3:00 PM PST/6:00 PM EST. The show is hosted by Alex Abrahantes who will be joined by a rotating cast of special guests. This week will feature an appearance by TNT Champion Cody.

DYNAMITE MATCHES & SEGMENTS

Anna Jay in Action

Billy vs. MJF (w/Wardlow)

The Young Bucks vs. Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc

Sammy Guevara& Chris Jericho vs. Best Friends (w/Orange Cassidy) – #1 Contender Match

Cody’s TNT Championship Open Challenge

Hangman Page & Kenny Omega (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

FINAL THOUGHTS

I love mid-card championship open challenges. I’m not really sure what it is about them that gets me so hyped. Is it the possibility of a big debut or big return? The chance that we’ll see an unknown act have a star-making performance? The opportunity to see a fresh, never before seen match up? It’s probably a little bit of all of the above.

AEW has a much larger roster than we see on TV. Granted, most of them are not ready to be featured on prime time television (and are in the right place performing Tuesdays on AEW Dark), but until now AEW has lacked a consistent mechanism for showcasing and elevating the wrestlers that are ready. Cody is a great worker and I trust he’ll make whoever he faces look like a million bucks before dropping them with a Cross Rhodes for the three-count.

