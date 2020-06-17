News Ticker

6/17 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Advertised matches and segments including Cody’s open challenge, updated rankings, new preview show

By Joshua Chambers, PWTorch contributor

June 17, 2020


SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER
JUNE 17, 2020
AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST
BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

ARENA

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to Dynamite for the foreseeable future.

Top 5 AEW Moments 6/11/20

AEW DARK RESULTS

  • Jurassic Express defeated Capital Vices & Jon Cruz
  • SCU defeated Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon
  • Big Swole defeated Dani Jordyn
  • Lance Archer defeated David Ali
  • Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss defeated Musa & Shawn Dean
  • Allie & Brandi Rhodes defeated Red Velvet & Kenzie Page
  • Shawn Spears defeated Lee Johnson
  • Dark Order defeated Brady Pierce & John Skyler
  • Jimmy Havoc defeated Griff Garrison
  • Penelope Ford defeated Skyler Moore
  • Scorpio Sky defeated Robert Anthony

LATEST RANKINGS

AEW PREMIERING NEW PRE-SHOW

AEW will premiere it’s all-new Dynamite Pre Show tonight at 3:00 PM PST/6:00 PM EST. The show is hosted by Alex Abrahantes who will be joined by a rotating cast of special guests. This week will feature an appearance by TNT Champion Cody.

  • DYNAMITE MATCHES & SEGMENTS
  • Anna Jay in Action
  • Billy vs. MJF (w/Wardlow)
  • The Young Bucks vs. Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc
  • Sammy Guevara& Chris Jericho vs. Best Friends (w/Orange Cassidy) – #1 Contender Match
  • Cody’s TNT Championship Open Challenge
  • Hangman Page & Kenny Omega (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

FINAL THOUGHTS

I love mid-card championship open challenges. I’m not really sure what it is about them that gets me so hyped. Is it the possibility of a big debut or big return? The chance that we’ll see an unknown act have a star-making performance? The opportunity to see a fresh, never before seen match up? It’s probably a little bit of all of the above.

AEW has a much larger roster than we see on TV. Granted, most of them are not ready to be featured on prime time television (and are in the right place performing Tuesdays on AEW Dark), but until now AEW has lacked a consistent mechanism for showcasing and elevating the wrestlers that are ready. Cody is a great worker and I trust he’ll make whoever he faces look like a million bucks before dropping them with a Cross Rhodes for the three-count.

CATCH UP… 6/10 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Cody defending against Marq Quen, Colt vs. Guevara, FTR vs. The Butcher & The Blade, Jericho on commentary

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019