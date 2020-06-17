6/17 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Advertised matches and segments including Cody’s open challenge, updated rankings, new preview show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER
JUNE 17, 2020
AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST
BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
ARENA
This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to Dynamite for the foreseeable future.
Top 5 AEW Moments 6/11/20
AEW DARK RESULTS
- Jurassic Express defeated Capital Vices & Jon Cruz
- SCU defeated Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon
- Big Swole defeated Dani Jordyn
- Lance Archer defeated David Ali
- Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss defeated Musa & Shawn Dean
- Allie & Brandi Rhodes defeated Red Velvet & Kenzie Page
- Shawn Spears defeated Lee Johnson
- Dark Order defeated Brady Pierce & John Skyler
- Jimmy Havoc defeated Griff Garrison
- Penelope Ford defeated Skyler Moore
- Scorpio Sky defeated Robert Anthony
LATEST RANKINGS
Official #AEW Rankings as Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/XjBSrFoB6b
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 17, 2020
AEW PREMIERING NEW PRE-SHOW
AEW will premiere it’s all-new Dynamite Pre Show tonight at 3:00 PM PST/6:00 PM EST. The show is hosted by Alex Abrahantes who will be joined by a rotating cast of special guests. This week will feature an appearance by TNT Champion Cody.
Tonight at 6/5c @AlexHPforQVC is joined on the #AEWDynamite Pre Show by the @tntdrama champion the American Nightmare @CodyRhodes https://t.co/PQduJDxxOD pic.twitter.com/Kst73iFvJC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 17, 2020
- DYNAMITE MATCHES & SEGMENTS
- Anna Jay in Action
- Billy vs. MJF (w/Wardlow)
- The Young Bucks vs. Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc
- Sammy Guevara& Chris Jericho vs. Best Friends (w/Orange Cassidy) – #1 Contender Match
- Cody’s TNT Championship Open Challenge
- Hangman Page & Kenny Omega (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall for the AEW World Tag Team Championship
FINAL THOUGHTS
I love mid-card championship open challenges. I’m not really sure what it is about them that gets me so hyped. Is it the possibility of a big debut or big return? The chance that we’ll see an unknown act have a star-making performance? The opportunity to see a fresh, never before seen match up? It’s probably a little bit of all of the above.
With #FyterFest just around the corner, the #TNTChampionship open challenge continues as the #AmericanNightmare @CodyRhodes is ready to defend his championship TONIGHT!
Who will step up to the plate?
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/Er7OEOTUvV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 17, 2020
AEW has a much larger roster than we see on TV. Granted, most of them are not ready to be featured on prime time television (and are in the right place performing Tuesdays on AEW Dark), but until now AEW has lacked a consistent mechanism for showcasing and elevating the wrestlers that are ready. Cody is a great worker and I trust he’ll make whoever he faces look like a million bucks before dropping them with a Cross Rhodes for the three-count.
CATCH UP… 6/10 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Cody defending against Marq Quen, Colt vs. Guevara, FTR vs. The Butcher & The Blade, Jericho on commentary
Leave a Reply