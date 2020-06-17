6/17 NXT ON USA PRIMER: Bayley & Sasha defend against Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox, Imperium defend against Breezango, Cole responds to Kross, Io Shirai returns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

It’s a championship packed episode of NXT as Bayley & Sasha Banks return to defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox. Plus, after winning a Triple Threat Match, Tyler Breeze & Fandango will challenge Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner for the NXT Tag Team Title. It’s a must-watch episode of NXT which takes place from Full Sail University on the USA Network. Let’s take a look at what’s currently scheduled for tonight’s show.

Fresh off successfully defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat Match at WWE Backlash, there’s no rest for the champion as Bayley & Sasha Banks will defend the titles against Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox. Blackheart & Nox earned their shot at the title after winning a six-women match which ended up breaking down into a tag team match at TakeOver: In Your House. The question is can Blackheart & Nox stop the reign of Banks & Bayley and bring over the tag team titles to NXT?

BAYLEY DOS STRAPS BIRTH WEEK!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0c1AVuhZI7 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 17, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: There has been no-build up for this match and was especially more puzzling after watching Raw as Billie Kay & Peyton Royce have challenged Banks & Bayley to a match next week. Having said that, this should be a very fun match as well as a great showcase for Blackheart & Nox who are very talented wrestlers. Would also like to see the Women’s Tag Team Titles be defended on all three brands more often, since that was the idea when Bayley & Banks won them the first time.)

Imperium puts the NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against Breezango

Newly won NXT Tag Team Champions will look for their first successful defence as Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner will defend the titles against Tyler Breeze & Fandango. Breeze & Fandango earned a shot at the titles after winning a Triple Threat match a couple weeks ago on NXT TV. Will the returning Breeze & Fandango make Aichner & Barthel reign a short one?

BREEZANGO have watched #WWENXT grow from the very beginning. It was an honest and emotional scene as @WWEFandango & @MmmGorgeous reflected on their respective careers and focus on their goal of becoming @WWENXT Tag Team Champions. pic.twitter.com/nBdZeiZM9S — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 11, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a great match featuring four talented wrestlers. After watching last week’s vignette on Breezango, there’s a strong chance they win the titles tonight to move away from their fun character and be a more serious team.)

What’s next for Adam Cole and his NXT Championship?

Things looked to be smooth sailing for Adam Cole after defeating Dexter Lumis in last week’s main event. However, Cole’s celebration was cut short as Scarlett appeared and placed an hourglass inside the ring, signalling that Karrion Kross was next in for the NXT Championship. How will Cole respond to his latest challenger?

Per usual, the world is knocking at my door. I’ve been the undisputed king of this brand for well over a year. It doesn’t matter who…#AdamColeBayBayForever https://t.co/Cqllve308o — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) June 16, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: People can argue this might be a bit too quick for Kross to get an NXT Championship match but this makes sense after he beat Tommaso Ciampa at Takeover: In Your House. I would like it if they draw this program out over weeks and lead to a big title match on TV which could draw huge ratings.)

NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai returns

At Takeover: In Your House, my favourite Io Shirai finally won the NXT Women’s Title. Shirai will appear on NXT tonight after winning the title. After defeating Kacy Catanzaro last week, Dakota Kai signed she was next in line for a title shot. The question is who else will step up and challenge Shirai for the NXT Women’s Title?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBR2lyDqKZy/

The EXCITEMENT is off the charts as @shirai_io became the NEW #WWENXT Women's Champion at #NXTTakeOver: In Your House! pic.twitter.com/ybjQQ9Sgov — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 12, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: I was overjoyed to see my favourite Io Shirai win the NXT Women’s title at TakeOver: In Your House. They did a good job last week airing a great video package presenting Shirai as the top star of the division. Now, I look forward to seeing my favourite Io Shirai appear on the show as champion and see who will be the first to challenge her. A first program with Kai would be fun to watch as she’s a talented wrestler.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Finn Balor has challenged Keith Lee to an NXT North American Title Match. Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae defeated Keith Lee & Mia Yim in a Mixed-Tag Team Match. After attacking Drake Maverick, El Hijo Del Fantasma revealed himself as Santos Ecobar aligning himself with Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza.

Overall Thoughts

Looking forward to watching both tag team championship matches as they should be great. The fallout from Takeover: In Your House is off to a strong start as we’ve got some teases for the next big championship programs. Would like to see this continue and build up more momentum that should lead to big TV championship matches until they announce the next Takeover special.

