FREE PODCAST 6/16 – WKPWP New Mailbag & 10 Yrs Ago Flagship: Edge-Orton evaluation and should it be done again, Orton-Christian history, AEW-WWE double-standard, why is pro wrestling so ridiculed (158 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Wildcard Tuesday episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch Newsletter columnist Zack Heydorn. They answer mailbag questions on Edge vs. Randy Orton including whether it was intended to mock and troll hardcore wrestling fans, an attempt to assess and quantify the response to the polarizing match format and marketing, plus discuss whether the enhanced audio should be done again, a look at the Orton-Christian history and if Christian is a worthy replacement for Edge to feud with Orton this summer, whether there’s an AEW-WWE double-standard regarding how they’re handling the pandemic, why is pro wrestling so ridiculed by non-fans, and more.

And then we present the June 16, 2010 Flagship podcast with Keller & Powell taking calls and answering emails on the hot topics that week. They take live calls throughout the hour on a variety of subjects including the fallout of the NXT angle on Raw, Bryan Danielson’s future, who might replace John Cena if he were to get injured, more on the Dixie Carter TNA surprise, Chris Jericho’s actual status in WWE, and more. In the VIP Aftershow, they discuss RVD’s usage, John Cena’s corporate speak, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO