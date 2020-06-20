FREE PODCAST 6/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers: Should Riddle have been edited out given allegations, Mandy-Sonya, Firefly Funhouse, live callers & mailbag (113 min)

News Ticker

June 20, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Meyers from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Smackdown including whether Matt Riddle should have been edited out of the show given allegations made against him. Also, thoughts on Miz TV with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, the return of the Firefly Funhouse with the cult leader Bray Wyatt’s return, Daniel Bryan presenting A.J. Styles with the Intercontinental Title belt, Shorty G, and more with live callers and the mailbag.

