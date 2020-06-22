Impact releases statement announcing termination of Crist and Ryan, Elgin suspended pending review of allegations

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact sent a press release to PWTorch tonight announcing that the company had terminated the contracts of Joey Ryan and Dave Crist effective immediately.

Ryan has been accused by multiple female wrestlers on Twitter of sexual assault and gross misconduct. He deleted his Twitter account after issuing and an apology where he blamed his “Rock N’ Roll” lifestyle as an independent wrestler for his behavior, but denied the more serious allegations made by female performers against him.

Crist was accused on Twitter of sending unsolicted lewd pictures of himself to a wrestler named Ziggy Haim.

Last week, Elgin was accused by wrestler Kaitlin Diemond on Twitter of sending unsolicited lewd pictures of himself to her. Impact has decided to suspend Elgin pending a further review of the allegations from Diemond. She claimed that Elgin sent the pictures to her under a fake name.

