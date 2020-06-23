News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair: Sammy Guevera suspension, Speaking Out, detailed Raw review including Drew-Ziggler, Sasha & Bayley (136 min)

June 23, 2020


SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch.com to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails, plus some talk about Speaking Out and the Sammy Guevara suspension. Raw topics include the Randy Orton-Big Show exchange, Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins angles with Dominic and others, the Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler PPV title match set-up, the latest with Sasha Banks and Bayley including a big challenge, did Charlotte beat Asuka clean or not, Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits, Bobby Lashley and MVP and Apollo Crews, Liv Morgan, Lana and Natalya, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019