FREE PODCAST 6/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair: Sammy Guevera suspension, Speaking Out, detailed Raw review including Drew-Ziggler, Sasha & Bayley (136 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch.com to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails, plus some talk about Speaking Out and the Sammy Guevara suspension. Raw topics include the Randy Orton-Big Show exchange, Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins angles with Dominic and others, the Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler PPV title match set-up, the latest with Sasha Banks and Bayley including a big challenge, did Charlotte beat Asuka clean or not, Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits, Bobby Lashley and MVP and Apollo Crews, Liv Morgan, Lana and Natalya, and more.

