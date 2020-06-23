VIP AUDIO 6/22 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Edge’s statement, Orton-Big Show segment, Asuka vs. Charlotte, Drew-Ziggler segment, Sasha & Bayley vs. IIconics, Raiders vs. Profits, more (35 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including the Randy Orton-Big Show exchange, Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins angles with Dominic and others, the Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler PPV title match set-up, the latest with Sasha Banks and Bayley including a big challenge, did Charlotte beat Asuka clean or not, Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits, Bobby Lashley and MVP and Apollo Crews, Liv Morgan, Lana and Natalya, and more.

