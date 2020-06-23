ROH booker and talent Marty Scurll accused of sexual abuse and rape by underage girl, father backs up girls claims with text messages, Scurll responds

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Current ROH booker and wrestler Marty Scurll has been accused of sexual assault by a woman under the Twitter handle @mystickttn, who was 16 at the time the incident took place after an IPW show in the U.K. in 2015. The woman, who was working for IPW that weekend, wrote that she didn’t have a key to her hotel room, but that Scurll pressured her to go with her back to her hotel and brought her to an empty hallway. “He spent a while saying to me that, ‘We should go back together, let’s go back to the hotel, let’s f—.’ ”

“Once we got outside my room [at the hotel], in this empty, quiet hallway, he sat on a chair and got his penis out and told me to suck it,” she said. “So I did. After a little while he found a cupboard opposite my room, full of sheets. He took me in there and got me to stand up, with my underwear pulled down. Remember, I’m 16 at this time. The whole time that he was getting me into position to stick his unprotected penis inside of me, I was repeatedly saying, ‘I’m so sorry I’m a virgin.'” She said that before Scurll had the chance to penetrate her, her friend arrived and told Scurll to leave.

The woman also detailed a previous relationship she had while underage with IPW founder and former promoter Dan Edler, whom she alleges raped her before this incident took place. Edler sold the promotion in 2017, which shows a common theme of male wrestlers in positions of power in the U.K. taking advantage of underage female trainees.

The woman’s father, @JBizzleBeard on Twitter, who worked for IPW at the time, has since tweeted out a series of messages between him and Scurll where Scurll admited to kissing the girl and said it happened because he was drunk. In his message to the father, Scurll admited kissing the woman when she was 16. “I got trashed after the IPW party and kissed her,” he said. “Complete idiot and complete mistake. I apologies. I didn’t mean to disrespect you. I feel ashamed. Nothing like that will ever happen again. I’m sorry, man.”

The woman has gone on to accuse several wrestlers of sexual abuse and grooming in the U.K. on her Twitter account. She mentions she ended up leaving the wrestling business at the age of 16. She went on to allege incidents of sexual assault and rape in the U.K. involving Joey Ryan, Paul Robinson, James Davis, Ryan Smile, and Damian Dunne.

Today, Marty Scurll responded to the allegations on Twitter, asserting that the encounter was legal and consensual. “Although I truly believe that our encounter was consensual, and the fact that the encounter was legal is almost not the point,” he said. “I understand that she now views our encounter as part of a bigger problem within the wrestling community.”

“What concerns me at this moment is that from what I have been reading, she is a fan of wrestling and was made to feel unsafe within that community,” Scurll wrote. “This is not acceptable. I also understand that people have been attacking her on social media, and I implore you to please stop. She has a right to her voice and it is our responsibility to listen.”

ROH has yet to comment. PWTorch reached out for comment yesterday and have not heard back.

You can read @Mystickkttn’s tweets on Scurll and her father’s screenshots of his conversation with Scurll as well as Scurll’s response to the allegations below:

#speakingout MARTY SCURLL

He sexually abused me when I was 16 and intoxicated. pic.twitter.com/MolRM0j28I — kitten (@mystickttn) June 22, 2020