VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1674 (June 23, 2020): Speaking Out sparks a reckoning, Heydorn debut column on Undertaker doc, Parks column on age of featured wrestlers, Keller column on pandemic safety

Cover-dated June 23, 2020

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on the Speaking Out hashtag sparking a reckoning in industry… Keller’s “Page 2 News” looks at ramifications of Speaking Out movement and actions already taken by promoters, plus comparing AEW and NXT viewership before and after pandemic and fan-free shows… Zack Heydorn’;s debut newsletter column on the rightfully acclaimed Undertaker documentary series on WWE Network but the key factor that WWE ignored… Greg Parks column on age of featured wrestlers in promotions… Wade Keller’s “End Notes” column on the steps AEW and WWE ought to be taking during the pandemic that they’re not both for safety and to normalize precautions and set a good example… Will Cooling’s special report on the upending of the BritWres scene with Speaking Out revelations… Keller’s reports on Raw, Smackdown, and Dynamite… More

