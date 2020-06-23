FREE PODCAST 6/23 – WKPWP Mailbag w/Fann: Speaking Out Special – Sammy Guevara’s suspension, Promoter Response, Fan Disenchantment, Shameful Past, Hopeful Future for Industry (89 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Mailbag episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Rich Fann from the PWTorch Dailycast and East Coast Cast VIP podcast. They answer mailbag questions dedicated to the Speaking Out movement, including Sammy Guevara’s suspension without pay, promoter response so far, fan disenchantment and how wrestling’s social media accessibility exacerbates that sense of betrayal fans feel, pro wrestling’s shameful past and why it’s different and in some ways worse now, and why there’s hope for this to make a difference for the future of the industry and the safety of its participants.

