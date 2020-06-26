FREE PODCAST 6/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (6-10-10) Keller & Parks on whether there will be another Undertaker, debating WWE Top 50 DVD, more (96 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back ten years to the June 10, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost PWTorch columnist Greg Parks. They discuss the pending Top 50 WWE Wrestlers DVD and discuss and debate who should make the list. They take live calls on the Top 50 List including Chris Benoit’s merits, along with a variety of other topics. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Greg and Wade discuss whether there will ever be another Undertaker, whether Foley gets enough blame for the negatives of his legacy as a wrestler, whether Shawn Michaels could be the storyline Undertaker perpetrator, and more.

