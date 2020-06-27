FREE PODCAST 6/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Undertaker tribute, Corbin angle, Nikki earns title shot, COVID-19 updates, live callers & mailbag (109 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Smackdown including the Undertaker tribute, the Baron Corbin promo and main event match against Jeff Hardy, Nikki Cross earns title shot, a look at the women’s divisions in WWE without Charlotte, COVID-19 updates including masks in the audience now allowed, along with live callers and various email topics submitted by listeners.

