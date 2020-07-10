FREE PODCAST 7/9 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Keith Lee, Orange Cassidy, AEW vs. NXT ratings, Extreme Rules hype, Deville, Bischoff, Renee Young, Khan and Jericho on Twitter, more (122 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They evaluate AEW Fyter Fest vs. NXT Great American Bash, the Speaking Out movement weeks later, the state of COVID-19 precautions by WWE and AEW, the build for key matches on Extreme Rules, and more. Also, scattered throughout the show are Mailbag questions on a variety of topics including Eric Bischoff opting for surprises instead of planning ahead, is AEW engaged in too much cronyism and nepotism, Gene Okerlund compared to Renee Young, Tony Khan on Twitter, Sonya Deville’s potential, Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage finish, and more.

