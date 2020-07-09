VIP AUDIO 7/9 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2): Worst finishers, best and worst live WM music performances, Khan and Jericho on Twitter, Steve Austin with a longer career, who will next champs be, much more (54 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on these topics:

What is the original of the traditional shine-heat-comeback-finish formula for wrestling matches and who came up with it and were any territories slow to adopt it?

Wouldn’t it have made sense to have Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal fight in Las Vegas instead of this weekend?

What if Steve Austin had stayed healthy or made a full comeback after his neck issues – could he have had a long successful career after that?

Irregardless

How can AEW create new fans beyond this core 750,000, and is the 750K core enough if they don’t grow?

Do Tony Khan and Chris Jericho know how they come across on Twitter and is their approach prudent?

What was your favorite finishing move as a kid? What is the worst finishing move in history?

Were you slow to wise up to a trick of the trade such as slaps to make noise during superkicks?

What is your favorite and least favorite music performance at WrestleManias?

Has an action taken mid-match changed the course of careers like Kurt Angle’s debut match sidebar?

Was Austin 3:16 made up on the spot by Steve?

Who will be the next champions in WWE, NXT, and AEW – and in what order?

What is your favorite NXT and AEW match?

Shouldn’t WWE have picked a new CFO who knows the pro wrestling business?

