VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1676 (July 7, 2020): Keller cover story on Bash vs. Fyter Fest, Keller’s End Notes breaking down NXT’s biggest viewership win, Parks looks at WWE wins & losses, New Japan Cup

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1676

Cover-dated July 7, 2020

LINK: 1676 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2019 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on week one of the NXT Great American Bash vs. AEW Fyter Fest… Keller’s End Notes breaking down NXT’s biggest viewership win over AEW on June 24 including minute-by-minute trends and what lost and gained viewers… Greg Parks’ feature column looking at WWE’s wins & losses on Go Home TV shows and what it typically indicates for their PPV performances… More New Japan Cup coverage… Keller’s TV reports on NXT, AEW, Raw, and Smackdown… And more…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)