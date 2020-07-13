NJPW News: IC and IWGP Hvt. titles defense announced for next major show, details on NJPW Road event, limited crowd capacity for both shows

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

-NJPW announced their next major event, Sengoku Lord, will take place on July 25 in Nagoya, Japan with distance seating. The big match announced for Sengoku Lord on July 25 is Evil defending his newly won IWGP IC Championship and IWGP Hvt. Championship against Hiromu Takahashi.

Takahashi made the save for Naito from a post-match attack at Dominion after Evil had beaten him. Dick Togo, who came out dressed like Bushi, pulled off his mask and helped Evil put the boots to Naito until Takahashi made the save. Takahashi is coming off a strong run in the 2020 NJPW Cup where he made the semi-final round before losing to Kazuchika Okada.

Togo is the newest member of Bullet Club joining Evil in the long-running NJPW stable. Evil joined Bullet Club after getting their help to beat Kazuchika Okada in the finals of the 2020 NJPW Cup on July 11.

Another big match announced is NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi making his third defense of the NEVER Openweight Championship against El Desperado. Desperado attacked Takagi at Dominion after he beat Sho.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi has also been announced for the card after Takahashi helped Evil beat him in the finals of the NJPW Cup on July 11.

-NJPW also announced at the press conference that ahead of Sengoku Lord on July 25, there will be a NJPW Road event on July 20 in Tokyo. New Japan Road will be held on July 20 at Korakuen Hall in front of a limited audience.

NJPW Road complete lineup (July 20):

EVIL Dick Togo & Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi & Master Wato & Yuji Nagata vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Minoru Suzuki

Kazuchika Okada & Hirooki Goto vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Gedo

Shingo Takagi & Sanada vs. El Desperado & Douki

Gabriel Kidd & Ryusuke Taguchi & Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs. Sho & Yoshi-Hashi & Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii.

Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs. Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura

NJPW Road will air live on NJPW World at 5:30 a.m. Eastern time on July 20.