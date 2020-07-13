FREE PODCAST 7/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey review UFC 251 including Masvidal-Usman main event, preview two upcoming UFC cards, discuss optimism surrounding new UFC video game, more (66 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review UFC 251. In particular, they discuss the main event between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman, break down the scoring of Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski, and give praise to the women’s strawweight division. They preview the two upcoming UFC cards, and close the show by discussing the optimism surrounding the new UFC video game.

